NEWBURYPORT — As of Sunday, Anna Jaques Hospital had a confirmed COVID-19 inpatient case in the intensive care unit, two pending inpatient cases in the ICU and a total of 11 pending cases at the hospital, according to a daily report from Beth Israel Lahey Health.
The numbers were a slight change from Saturday when there were three confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in the ICU. Both days, there were no confirmed cases among employees.
As of Sunday, there were 19 confirmed inpatient cases at Beverly Hospital, including one in the ICU, and 10 confirmed employee cases. There were also 53 pending inpatient cases with seven in the ICU. This was a slight increase from 18 confirmed inpatient and 52 pending cases on Saturday.
In total across its network, Beth Israel Lahey Health reported 139 confirmed inpatient cases with 39 in the ICU, 291 pending inpatient cases with 43 in the ICU, and 138 confirmed employee cases.
The network includes Anna Jaques Hospital, Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital, Winchester Hospital, BILH Behavioral Services, BILH Continuing Care and BILH Primary Care.
Confirmed COVID-19 employee cases include both patient-facing and nonpatient-facing staff, the report noted.
