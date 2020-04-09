AJH leaders: Staff ready for difficult days ahead

NEWBURYPORT – As the spread of COVID-19 in Greater Newburyport reaches its expected peak in the weeks to come, Anna Jaques Hospital leaders said all 1,253 employees are ready for what will likely be the most difficult days yet.
Earlier this week, hospital CEO and President Mark Goldstein described the early days of coronavirus at the hospital as “frantic” but said that is no longer the case.
“Twenty-three days in, there’s a sense of confidence they are ready to do what they’ve chosen for their career,” Goldstein said Tuesday.
He admitted that waves of stress, anxiety and fear remain daily emotions at the hospital, which is a member of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system.
“Those are real feelings employees have. It’s something we’ve never seen before,” Goldstein said, referring to the coronavirus.
He said being part of the Beth Israel Leahy system – which means all hospitals adhere to the same protocols, use the same technology and share ideas – has added to the sense they are ready for the weeks and months to come.
“That’s very reassuring,” Goldstein said.
At the same time, he and other hospital officials expressed gratitude to the community for donations of vital protective equipment and emotional support.
Since a recent plea for assistance, more than 150 community members and businesses have donated 800 boxes of personal protective equipment totaling more than 50,000 face shields, gowns and other items. Additionally, the hospital has collected 1,000 handsewn masks and $20,000 in donations via its Healthcare Heroes fund, according to Mary Williamson, vice president of development.
“We’re very, very grateful for that,” Williamson said.
She added that the hospital is still accepting donations of personal protective equipment at the Community Health Foundation, 18 Highland Ave., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at its 24-hour drop-off box.
Also, restaurants and community sponsors have offered “grab-and-go” meals for staff members leaving at shift change. At least 20 providers and donors are coordinating the program, according to Williamson.
In addition to material support, hospital administrators noted the huge outpouring of emotional support and thanks employees have received from residents since the crisis began.
Last week, employees leaving the hospital after finishing their shifts were greeted by several people holding up signs thanking them for their tireless service.
One nurse, according to Shelley DeSimone, vice president of human resources, burst into tears after seeing the signs.
“It’s amazing how community support buoys people and makes them feel appreciated,” DeSimone said. “The community has our back.”
The bottom line, Goldstein said, is that the hospital’s frontline caregivers and all staff members care about the community and are ready to confront the worst COVID-19 can dish out.
“It’s very inspiring,” Goldstein said.
For other ways to donate to Anna Jaques Hospital, visit www.ajh.org/support.
