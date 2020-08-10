NEWBURYPORT — A longtime Anna Jaques Hospital ophthalmologist said his life has come "full circle" after his daughter gave birth July 30 to a baby girl in the same unit where she was born a little over 35 years ago.
Though this was their ninth grandchild, Dr. Ben Heersink and his wife, Susan, said the birth was extra special because it brought back so many memories of their own daughter Alexandra's entry into the world.
Both births were surprise cesareans and both came with the guidance of registered nurse Anne Ferguson.
When Alexandra was born on April, 16, 1985, it was Ferguson's first time assisting with a delivery. Thirty-five years later, Ferguson is still at Anna Jaques and had the opportunity to help Alexandra with the delivery of her own daughter, Ava.
"It's a lot of circles, and Anna Jaques is really at the middle of all these circles," Susan said. "Ben is a physician there, an ophthalmologist, and both Alexandra and Ava were born there by cesarean.
"They both came out crying, making their presence known," Susan said. "They're both strong women."
Heersink, who has been on the medical staff at Anna Jaques since 1976, said a lot has changed in his more than four decades at the hospital. The medical staff has certainly grown, and departments have expanded. When Heersink started, he said there were maybe 40 or 50 doctors and now, there are several hundred.
Speaking on his experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Heersink said "it's just more complicated." He said he hasn't been in the office as regularly with vision health not as essential at this time.
"This is all temporary, though," he said, explaining how life keeps going.
"Medicine is still medicine," Susan said. "Babies are still getting born and making their way into the world."
Susan spoke fondly of the nursing staff in the maternity ward at Anna Jaques.
"It's a great facility, and that hasn't changed — I felt the same way 35 years ago," she said, adding how happy she was that Alexandra and her husband, Christopher DiGuiseppe, chose Anna Jaques for the birth of their baby.
Heersink and his wife are proud Newburyport residents, having first stumbled upon the city while on a trip. At the time, the ophthalmologist was finishing up his residency in Philadelphia.
The couple loved the beauty of Newburyport so much that they subscribed to The Daily News two years prior to moving here.
At dinner parties, Susan said they would cover the table with newspapers so their Philadelphia friends could read while they ate and appreciate that there is "something above Boston."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.