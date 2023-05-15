NEWBURYPORT — Alex Matthews, spiritual leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport, will be a guest Wednesday on “Lifting Your Spirit,” a monthly cable TV show on which guests talk about their spiritual lives and their sharing of ways of lifting the spirit.
The show is hosted by the Rev. Joel Grossman and Ted Jones.
Grossman is an interfaith minister, director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice, and a provider of spiritual coaching on a donation basis. Jones is a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center, and a workshop leader exploring the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
Matthews has been part of the CAA community since 2015 and has served as congregational leader since 2019. He will be ordained as a rabbi on June 4 at Hebrew College in Newton. Matthews brings a deep love of the Torah, Jewish tradition and community building to the Newburyport synagogue.
“Lifting Your Spirit” airs every third Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on Newburyport’s Channel 8.
After the broadcast, visit www.NCMHub.org, click on “YouTube,” then click “Playlist” and scroll down for the “Lifting Your Spirit” show, or listen on the Sound Cloud by going to NCMHub.org and click on “the Cloud” and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.