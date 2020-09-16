NEWBURYPORT — The city plans to loosen water restrictions now that the algae bloom in the Artichoke Reservoir has been eradicated, according to the mayor.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Donna Holaday told councilors the city’s limnologist consultants confirmed that the bloom has been fully dissolved.
The algae bloom was discovered last month in the Upper and Lower Artichoke reservoirs, which are the drinking water source for Newburyport and portions of Newbury and West Newbury. Both reservoirs were treated with copper sulfite over a three-week period by the city’s Department of Public Services Water Division in coordination with the state Department of Environmental Protection. No toxins were ever found in the drinking water.
In a press release, Holaday announced changes to the water restrictions this week that will allow for watering twice daily from 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on alternating days on an odd-even day schedule based on the resident’s home address.
Residents with odd-numbered addresses would be able to water on days that end with odd numbers and those with even-numbered addresses would be able to water on days that end with even numbers, according to the release.
“While the eradication of the algae bloom allows us to loosen the water restrictions, we are still experiencing drought conditions locally and need to restrict water use,” Holaday said Monday.
Algae blooms result from the rapid growth of algae and can cause harm to animals, people and the environment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They can look like foam, scum or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors.
People or animals can become sick when they come in contact with water or food contaminated with algal toxins by swimming, kayaking, fishing or wading in water, breathing in contaminated water droplets or mist, drinking contaminated water and eating contaminated seafood, according to the CDC.
Holaday said the impact of local agricultural use near the reservoirs was one of the main causes for the bloom.
“Recently, we sent an enforcement letter to an abutting farm and so far, they have had cooperated on compliance, including installing a fence to keep livestock out of the reservoirs and an overall reduction of livestock on the farm,” Holaday said.
The mayor said the city’s Department of Public Services — specifically Water Superintendent Tom Cusick and his team at the DPS Water Division — will continue to monitor and sample the reservoirs, and are developing plans to prevent future blooms.
“Fortunately, we had protocols in place that allowed us to quickly identify and address the algae bloom,” Cusick said in a press release. “We are continuing to find ways to improve our operations, and implement short- and long-term strategies to prevent future algae blooms.”
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
