WEST NEWBURY — Pastor Manny Cumplido of the West Newbury Congregational Church invites anyone who wishes to join him and others from his congregation at a sunrise Easter Service next to the reservoir on Moulton Street. Attendees will gather this Sunday at the shoulder next to the water where people frequently park when accessing the trailway in that area. Service starts at 6 a.m. Cumplido will also lead Easter worship later that morning at the Congregational Church, 308 Main St. Worship starts at 10 a.m. followed by a family Easter egg hunt. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.