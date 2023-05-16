SALISBURY — Local residents had little to disagree about during Monday's spring Town Meeting which saw all articles pass, including two new bylaws and a provision in the event that Town Manager Neil Harrington becomes Salem's next mayor.
Perhaps the most drama came before the meeting when organizers wondered whether enough voters would attend (125) to reach a quorum. As it turned out, more than 130 residents showed up at Salisbury Elementary School's cafeteria forming a quorum immediately.
The night flew by without any issue until the matter of the final two articles, which brought forward impassioned debate.
The first contentious article dealt with the installation of ground-mounted solar photovoltaic stations. Mark and Stacie Warcewicz, who introduced their own version of the article during Fall Town Meeting, presented amendments to the article which removed the need for as-built plans and landscaping plans from the article in regards to small scale projects, as well as reduced setback requirements.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson spoke in favor of the article as presented, but voters ultimately adopted the amendments proposed by the Warcewiczs.
An article introducing a new chapter to the town’s general bylaws titled Erosion and Stormwater Control exposed further conflicting opinions. The debate centered around who would have permit-granting authority, with the options of either the Conservation Commission and its agents, or the Planning Board and its members. Residents spoke on both sides of the issue.
Board of Selectmen Chairperson Chuck Takesian spoke in favor of giving the authority to the Planning Board, while Selectman Michael Colburn and Pearson both recommended it fall under the authority of the Conservation Committee. Ultimately, Town Meeting voted in favor of the Conservation Committee.
A new chapter to the bylaws titled Parks and Recreation Commission passed without incident.
Outside of the bylaws passed, Town Meeting saw various purchases and requests receive funding.
Voters approved spending $20,000 to hire a consultant to help the Board of Selectmen search for a new town manager if needed. This comes with Harrington positioned as one of two candidates in Salem’s special election for mayor scheduled for Tuesday. At the time of writing no results have been declared in that race.
The largest expense approved was $500,000 to supplement appropriations for the purpose of constructing a new storage facility at the town’s wastewater treatment center.
Voters approved spending $20,000 for new thermal imaging cameras for the Fire Department. They passed an additional $5,000 for various repairs on the department’s vehicles.
The Pike School will be getting a new fence, as voters approved $12,000 for the project.
The Department of Public Works will be getting a new hot box, used to haul and dispense asphalt for pavement, as voters approved $43,500. Additionally $1,807.40 was appropriated from the Transportation Infrastructure Receipts Reserved for Appropriation Fund to supplement the sum of $3,750.89 previously approved at the Oct. 26, 2020 Town Meeting.
A new work order system is also in the DPW’s future, as voters approved spending $28,500 for buying and installing the new system.
Town Meeting saw $57,400 set aside for the purchase and installation of 200 new water meters.
The town’s new water trailer building received attention Monday night, with voters agreeing to spend $55,000 to transfer and install equipment into the facility, and $52,000 for the purpose of purchasing and installing a new generator and fence for the building.
