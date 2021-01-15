NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport and West Newbury both remained as “yellow” or moderate-risk communities in the most recent COVID-19 report issued by the state Thursday.
All other Greater Newburyport communities – Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury – stayed in the “red” category as high-risk for transmission of the virus.
As the first phase of the vaccine rollout continued this week, police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians from many area communities filed into the Senior Community Center to receive shots of the Moderna vaccine. This phase also includes vaccinations for residents of long-term care facilities, assisted living centers, congregate care settings and home-based health care workers
In her weekly televised COVID-19 update Thursday, Mayor Donna Holaday said Newburyport had 143 new cases over the past 14 days, bringing the total number of probable and confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 905.
Holaday also said there had been one new death, for a total of 29 residents who have died because of complications from COVID-19.
Amesbury’s municipal website reported 782 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 45 deaths of Amesbury residents. The state Department of Public Health data for Amesbury, published online Thursday, said 773 residents tested positive, up from 701 the previous week.
Elsewhere, the DPH reported in Georgetown that 342 people tested positive during the pandemic, up from 307 the week before; Groveland, 33, up from 280; Merrimac, 258, up from 232; Newbury, 211, up from 186; Rowley, 270, up from 226; Salisbury, 431, up from 375; and West Newbury, 123, up from 110.
There were no changes in the numbers of reported positive tests among residents of Greater Newburyport nursing homes and assisted living centers over the previous week, according to the DPH.
Statewide, the report said there were 5,545 new COVID-19 cases from the day before, with 91,396 active cases statewide. A total of 2,226 people were in Massachusetts hospitals, including 454 in intensive care units being treated for COVID-19. Locally, Anna Jaques Hospital reported 25 patients with COVID-19, including six in the ICU.
State officials reported 74 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 13,156 since the pandemic began in March.
To see the DPH daily report: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting
To see the weekly data report: www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-january-14-2021/download.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio contributed to this story.
