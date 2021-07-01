NEWBURYPORT — After receiving City Council approval Monday, the Firehouse Center for the Arts will continue its run of weekend performances of "All Shook Up" as part of its Summer Outdoor Series running through July 25.
The performances will be on the waterfront behind the Custom House Maritime Museum.
The show features 25 Elvis Presley songs and plot elements borrowed from Shakespeare's comedy "Twelfth Night," according to John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse and director of the production.
“The show offers a great opportunity for us to enjoy a family-friendly, high-fun musical in the open air, in a public space, alongside locals and visitors enjoying all that Newburyport has to offer from walking on the boardwalk and rail trail to watching the boats and eating at our local restaurants,” Moynihan said in a press release.
"All Shook Up" takes place in 1955, when a guitar-playing young man rides into a square little town and changes everything and everyone he meets, according to the press release. The show includes classic songs such as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”
“We are excited to be right down the river from our Arkelian Theatre as we perform on the Newburyport waterfront,” said Moynihan, who expressed gratitude to Mayor Donna Holaday and other city officials for working with the Firehouse to make this production possible.
"It cannot be said enough, the arts have kept us connected at a time of increased social isolation, and we are grateful for the community’s support to ensure that the arts stay alive and are accessible,” he said.
"All Shook Up" features Ella Faria, David Draper, Caelan Jordan, Mai Hartwich, Heather Conti-Clark, Andy Cico, Steph Snell, Gino Isidro and Zach Ledoux.
The ensemble includes Ben Doucette, Olivia Avery, Angel Fisher, Stiles Zuschlag and Kaci Kneeland.
The box office is online only at www.firehouse.org. Ticket prices are $50 per pod, which accommodates up to four people and will be spaced throughout the lawn, in efforts to maintain social distancing.
The Firehouse is offering its summer season subscription for $90, a 10% discount, which includes a pod for two shows (up to four people per show).
