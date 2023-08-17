NEWBURYPORT — With area diners chomping at the bit, it appears it’s only a short matter of time before The Goat opens along the city’s waterfront. The news comes after the latest addition to the New Hampshire-based restaurant chain recently joined the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
“Still don’t have a firm date,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nathan Allard said Monday.
The Hampton-based Fleury Group, which owns The Goat and other eateries, just held a two-day open house to recruit bartenders, servers, waitstaff, bussers and other workers essential to running a restaurant.
The Fleury Group planned to open a Mexican-style cantina, Luchos Barra de Tequila, in the space at 54R Merrimac St. owned by Newburyport Development. Newburyport Development is part of Steve Karp’s New England Development.
“Newburyport Development is excited to welcome The Goat and we look forward to their upcoming opening in this beautiful new location,” Newburyport Development General Manager Chris Skiba said.
Luchos Barra de Tequila was supposed to open in October 2021 but the city’s Building Department placed a cease-and-desist order on the restaurant in December after its owners failed to submit updated designs showing how the building would conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act. By then, the restaurant had been renamed The Goat.
The building, situated along the city’s waterfront, was last home to Plum Island Coffee Roasters.
In early 2021, New England Development took considerable flak from local residents when the company announced it was ending its association with the coffee shop after 15 years there by not extending the lease of business owner and current City Councilor Bruce Vogel.
Vogel spoke out against the move repeatedly, blasting New England Development and leading to a protracted struggle between the lessor and lessee.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.