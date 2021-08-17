Amanda Carr performs Sunday at Maudslay Arts Center

NEWBURYPORT — Vocalist and pianist Amanda Carr takes the stage Sunday at 2 p.m. as part of the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series.
Carr, an international recording and performing artist, is a two-time Boston Music Awards nominee. Her five jazz albums and live performances have received critical acclaim for her fresh interpretations of the Great American Songbook.
“I just love her,” Maudslay music director Nicholas C. Costello said in a press release, “and I really respect her musicianship. She’s a terrific talent.”
Saxophonist Myanna and the Ken Clark Organ Trio will join Carr.
Myanna has been recording and performing music that mixes jazz improvisation with funky rhythms, expressive playing and catchy tunes.
The Ken Clark Organ Trio has captivated New England audiences since its formation in 1992. Jazz Times said, “Ken Clark controls the B3 like a master: hip bass lines, sizzling chordal washes, feel-good riffs, funky blues lines, and syncopated accents figure in the mix.”
Finishing the season Aug. 29 will be jazz vocalist Donna Byrne. Jazz Times called Byrne “one of the best singers currently on the scene, one who approaches her lyrics with both intelligence and swinging time, and without distorting syllabic emphasis or resorting to stagy histrionics to get her meaning across.”
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall with limited, socially distant seating adjacent to the patio when weather dictates. Tickets are on sale and are nonrefundable.
Social distancing requirements are limiting the number of patrons this summer. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed to keep patrons and musicians safe. To abide by pandemic restrictions, no refreshments will be sold this season, but concertgoers can feel free to bring their own.
For more information: www.maudslayartscenter.org.
The series is supported by Newburyport Bank, Maudslay volunteers and patrons, and the staff of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
