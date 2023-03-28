NEWBURYPORT — The mayor has found a familiar face to be his next Department of Public Services director, former Deputy Director Wayne Amaral.
Mayor Sean Reardon made the announcement Monday night before the City Council.
“I’m just really happy that he decided to put his name in for this position,” Reardon said.
Amaral succeeds former DPS Director Anthony Furnari, who was scheduled to retire in February but left the city amid controversy in August. Deputy Director Jamie Tuccolo took over as acting director soon after but his stay was also short.
Tuccolo’s name was among a list of potential candidates to permanently fill the DPS director position. But he ended up being poached by Salisbury, where he started as the director of the Department of Public Works earlier this month.
Amaral, who served as the city’s DPS deputy director from 2014 to 2018, is coming from West Newbury where he ran that town’s Public Works Department.
Reardon said Amaral had not submitted his name for consideration earlier out of respect for Tuccolo.
“To him, this is his dream job and he has had his eye on Newburyport for a long time, ever since he left five years ago,” the mayor said.
Amaral initially came to Newburyport after more than a decade of working for the Cambridge Department of Traffic, Parking and Transportation. He established Newburyport’s first citywide sidewalk construction standards, pavement marking maintenance program and a crack-sealing program while serving as deputy director.
“It is really wonderful that we were able to bring someone back with that kind of skill set and familiarity of the city and the DPS barn on Perry Way,” Reardon said. “That way, he can really hit the ground running.”
Amaral, who is married to Kittery, Maine, Town Manager Kendra Amaral, will earn $147,500 a year. In a press release, Amaral called Newburyport a special community that he looks forward to working in once again.
“I can’t wait to hit the ground running,” he said.
City Engineer Jon-Eric White has been the acting DPS director since late February, with executive assistant Jennifer Sullivan serving as the acting deputy director and Highway Division foreman Ron Keefe working as the operations specialist on a temporary basis.
The mayor also said Monday the search for a new fire chief is going well.
Reardon put together a nine-member screening committee in January to find a permanent replacement for former Chief Christopher LeClaire.
Stephen Bradbury III has been serving as the acting fire chief ever since LeClaire was placed on paid leave in July. LeClaire is set to retire in June.
Reardon told the City Council that the screening committee has received eight applications from interested candidates and will start reviewing them when it meets again Friday.
“That list will be whittled down to four or five great candidates who will be put through a fire chief’s assessment,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
