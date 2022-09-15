AMESBURY — The City Council voted Tuesday night to withdraw an order to amend local zoning laws to establish a marijuana overlay district.
The amendment, submitted by Councilor Roger Deschenes in May, sought to reduce minimum dimensional and density requirements to allow outdoor cannabis cultivation in Amesbury, including reducing the required acres from 100 to 15.
“The goal of my amendment was to create zoning conditions within the town that would allow for the outdoor cultivation of cannabis,” Deschenes said during a phone interview Wednesday.
Deschenes made a motion to withdraw the amendment without prejudice. The motion was approved 7-0.
“The goal I had was to amend an existing ordinance to allow for certain lots and properties to be used to grow cannabis outdoors,” Deschenes said. “I requested to withdraw my proposed amendment because the gap between what I submitted and the goals I had was too vast.”
Deschenes said he hopes to come back with a more thorough amendment at a later date.
“After consulting with other parties, I decided it would be best to withdraw and come back with a blank slate to better address the goals I laid out,” Deschenes said. “I see now the importance of having the cooperation of the executive branch, and my hope is to work more closely with them to come up with an amendment that can move forward and will have their support.”
Amesbury has two marijuana stores, Alternative Therapies Group Inc. and CNA Stores, on Route 110.
Rob DiFazio, the CEO of CNA Stores, said Wednesday he is hopeful there will be an amendment approved that would allow for feasible outdoor growth.
“The industry is so young that there’s still a lot we don’t know because people are not being given the opportunity to get involved,” DiFazio said. “I think it’s important to expand access to the industry as it is now not many places have the 100 acres needed to grow outdoors.”
DiFazio explained that while indoor growers typically yield a higher quality product, it does not mean that people should not grow outdoors.
“When it comes to growing indoors, you can create the perfect environment at all times for your crop, whereas with outdoor growing the crop will be affected by weather and possible contaminants and usually produces a lower quality,” DiFazio said. “But because there are such heavy restrictions on outdoor growing, we haven’t really been able to see much of that product or learn how to make it better, which is why we need more accessibility.”
DiFazio said he believes that as the stigma around the industry begins to fade, people will begin to treat it like any other business.
“They don’t do this with breweries or farms, so why do it to this industry?” DiFazio said. “I think when people finally start to see this as a real business and not some specialty business, that people will get it and we may start to see these heavy restrictions go away.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
