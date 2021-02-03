Amesbury 3-year-old is beating the odds

AMESBURY — An East Greenwood Street family is beating the odds with their miracle 3-year-old redhead.
Sajjona Murphy was born with Trisomy 18, a rare genetic disorder that leads to an extra chromosome in some or all of the body’s cells.
The illness is also known as Edwards syndrome and can result in an undersized head or jaw, kidney, lung and stomach defects, slowed growth and clenched fists with overlapping fingers, among other symptoms.
Heidi Murphy, Sajjona's mother, said the child's doctors were not optimistic when she was born in late 2017.
"They told us that she is incompatible with life and will be lucky if she lives two weeks," Murphy said. "Then, they said that they would pretty much send her home to die."
Murphy said she refused hospice care for her daughter "because she was alive."
"They gave me a book about children that die and I threw it in the trash," Murphy said.
Sajjona came home to Amesbury to live with her mother; her father, Kenneth; and five siblings. The Murphy family decided to focus on the little girl's life and not her limitations.
"It was a journey and it wasn't easy," Murphy said. "We were back and forth to the hospital for nine months and we almost lost her in November of 2018."
Sajjona, however, made it past her first year and the little redhead is now 3 years and 3 months old.
"The doctors have learned a lot since Sajjona," Murphy said.
Sajjona uses a hearing aid and no longer needs extra oxygen during the daytime. She is learning how to walk.
"She is thriving and she has a great team of doctors at Boston Children's Hospital," Murphy said. "They have done a wonderful job with Sajjona."
Murphy works as an independent representative for Tupperware. She will host an online Tupperware party March 1 and 10% of the profits will go to Support of Families With Trisomy, a voluntary, nonprofit network that provides support and understanding to families dealing with Trisomy 18 and Trisomy 13.
"Support of Families With Trisomy raises money to help these families," Murphy said. "They host conferences sometimes with families dealing with this disease where they share education on the disease.
"This particular money would help them get together and go to a conference," she added. "These children do live and they do thrive. There are some kids who are born and don't live. But Sajjona is beating the odds and she keeps thriving. The doctors told me she would never open her hands and she opens her hands just fine and does all of the things that toddlers do."
The Trisomy 18 Tupperware for SOFT Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/256990782527038.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.