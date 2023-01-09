AMESBURY — Confronted with possibly the hardest news any parent could hear five years ago, an East Greenwood Street family continues to defy the odds with their 5-year-old redheaded miracle.
Sajjona Murphy was born with Trisomy 18, a rare genetic disorder that leads to an extra chromosome in some or all of the body’s cells.
The illness is also known as Edwards syndrome and can result in an undersized head or jaw, kidney, lung and stomach defects, slowed growth and clenched fists with overlapping fingers, among other symptoms.
Heidi Murphy, Sajjona’s mother, said her child’s doctors were not optimistic when she was born in late 2017.
“The geneticist said, ‘Wow, she’s only got two weeks if you’re lucky.’ And I looked at him and I thought to myself: How long or how short Sajjona lives? That’s up to God and Sajjona,” Murphy said.
Sajjona was released to her Amesbury home to live with her mother; her father, Kenneth; and her five siblings.
Murphy said that at about 5 months old, issues began to arise and Sajjona nearly died due to a lack of oxygen in November 2018. But the efforts of a medical helicopter team saved her daughter’s life.
Murphy said following the incident, Sajjona was given a BiPap, which provides ventilation and breathing support through a face mask, nasal mask or helmet, and she has not had a severe issue since.
Now that Sajjona is 5 years old, her mother spoke about how expressive and happy she has been as she grows up alongside her family. She described Sajjona as spunky and sassy, and that when she is not being homeschooled, she loves to walk in her gait trainer or jump in her jumper.
“It’s really good for her, good for her heart, her lungs and everything,” Murphy said. “And she now can stand very well with support, I mean, she can’t stand by herself quite yet, but she stands up straight now in her gait trainer and in the jumper, which is amazing.”
While Sajjona does not put together sentences yet, Murphy said she is able to say words like “Mama” and “Dada.”
As Sajjona has grown up, Murphy has worked to get her story out to encourage others to not give up on children because of a diagnosis. She recently shared Sajjona’s story on the YouTube channel Shout My Story, and hopes to do more in the future.
“I’d love to get her on TV and to keep teaching people because the biggest thing for me is spreading hope,” her mother said. “When I was pregnant, they were saying to get an abortion because I deserve a good life. Well, as far as I was concerned, God put this baby here for a reason and I was going to follow through, whatever that meant.”
Following her experiences, Murphy decided to do what she could to advocate for children like Sajjona, which led her to choose Simon’s Law as their social media manager.
Simon’s Law was created by Sheryl Crosier after her son, Simon, who was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, had a “do not resuscitate” order put in his medical file without his parents’ permission and subsequently died.
The organization’s mission is to empower parents to protect their young children in a complex medical environment and to continue passing legislation in all 50 states and at the federal level, according to the organization’s website.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.