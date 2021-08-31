AMESBURY — Reports of rat sightings are up across the state and the city wants to help residents control the problem.
Deborah Ketchen, Amesbury's health inspector, said 17% of Massachusetts households have reported an increase in rats and mice over the past year.
She said the pandemic closed many restaurants and altered their hours, reducing the number of dumpsters and trash cans used as a regular rodent food source and causing rats to wander into neighborhoods.
Communications director Caitlin Thayer said the city is collecting information for a potential mailer for downtown neighborhoods.
The city will also put out a Swift 911 call on the matter and has created a special “Rodent Control” page at www.amesburyma.gov/public-health-department/pages/rodent-control.
"This is not unique to us," Thayer said. "From what I have heard from (Director of Inspectional Services Ernest Creveling and Ketchen), a lot of this increase comes from restaurants. They have a lot of food on-site and they also have dumpsters behind their buildings, so they deal with this all of the time.
"When they closed during the pandemic, the rats had to find other food sources, she added. "So they spread out into the neighborhoods more. This is why we are seeing more of this in our downtown."
Rats often make themselves known by leaving capsule-shaped droppings as well as burrows.
High Street resident Mark Irving said he dealt with a rat problem in his neighborhood last winter. With advice from the city, Irving and his neighbor took down their bird feeders earlier this year and the rat sightings decreased, but have not ended in their neighborhood.
"I called in an exterminator and he sprayed around the foundation and checked everything out during his last walk-around," Irving said. "But my neighbor and I both put traps out in our yards and the problem is that the nest is not in our yards. So they are coming under the fences and burrowing up."
Irving added that he and his neighbor believe the rats are coming from a neighboring property.
"My dog still smells them every night, running around along that fence line," Irving said. "So, until their nest is exterminated, and it is not on my property, there is nothing I can do."
Thayer said the city is limited in what it can do on private property, so communication is the first step in controlling a rat problem.
"We can step in in extreme cases like major hoarding and that sort of thing but the first step will always be having a friendly conversation with your neighbor," Thayer said. "You could ask if they were having a problem, too, and try to take some mitigation steps on your own before coming to the city. If it continues to be a problem, we will try to help as best as we can and the first step in that is providing this information about what you need to know and how you can mitigate the issue."
