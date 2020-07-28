AMESBURY – The local teachers’ union executive board in Amesbury unanimously voted to endorse a statewide teachers’ union proposal that calls for enhanced safety measures for school reopening. With growing safety concerns on the rise in the absence of a comprehensive plan from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, AFT Amesbury believes a phased in approach starting with remote learning is best, according to a press release from the union.
A coalition of labor groups including the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, and the Boston Teachers Union submitted a reopening proposal to the state, calling for a phased-in reopening based on infection data, best practices for safety protocols – including at least six-foot social distancing measures – as well as modifications to the school calendar to allow for professional development and planning time, and alternative staff and student assignments to ensure safety for everyone.
“With only weeks to go before our schools will be reopening,” AFT Amesbury President Cindy Yetman said in the release, “it is imperative that local educational and elected leaders focus on doing what is best for Amesbury. A phased-in approach would allow educators to finally be able to plan for the fall while simultaneously reducing unprecedented amounts of anxiety from students, parents, and staff.”
Yetman said the teachers’ union was urging local and state officials to take “a nuanced approach to school reopening focusing on the health and well-being of our educators, students, their families, and our community”
