AMESBURY — A shop owner closed by the Health Department earlier this week is happy to be open again but said she's concerned the city is limiting what she can sell.
Colleen Magowan, the owner and operator of Eighteen Friend Street, received a cease and desist order from health director Jack Morris on Wednesday morning because she was selling items not deemed "essential" under state guidelines. Magowan blamed the move on Mayor Kassandra Gove, who she did not support in last fall's mayoral election.
Magowan pointed to a letter from the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development which she received from state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, which stated that a retail store may stay open if essential items are its primary goods.
Magowan had been selling protective masks, hand sanitizer, honey and soap since last month and had kept her door open after being warned two weeks ago by the city that she needed to close.
Magowan contacted The Daily News on Wednesday to complain about her situation and her feeling that she was being targeted by Gove's administration.
But according to communications director Caitlin Thayer, Magowan had not reached out to the administration until she made a comment on the city's Facebook page late Thursday.
Thayer also said the administration has been very responsive to comments and suggestions from residents and businesses made on its Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts.The cease-and-desist order was lifted on Magowan Friday and she is allowed to sell essential items only.
"We responded quickly to her request, when she reached out," Thayer said. "We are very responsive to anyone and everyone who has sent us any questions or comments. We have also been promoting that the mayor's office has been staffed daily and that they can call" 978-388-8121.
Thayer said the city's top priority is following Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home advisory and asked that residents only leave their homes for essential items such as food and medication. Thayer also said the city does not have the staff to monitor every business to see what they are selling on a daily basis.
"We really hope that people are taking everyone's health and safety as a top priority and really promoting the essential items that they are selling," Thayer said. "This is per the governor. We do not make those rules, we are just enforcing them, evenly, across the board."
The city has also posted a survey for businesses seeking input on how best to help amid the COVID-19 crisis at www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/webforms/amesbury-business-survey-impacts-of-covid-19.
Magowan said she still believes she should be able to sell more than essential goods but added that she was happy to be open again. She said she has sold or donated more than 1,000 protective masks since March.
"We have been giving away as many masks as we have been selling, so it is kind of a wash," she said. "We have donated to local businesses who are trying to stay open but just need masks to do it. We've also donated to people who've messaged me and told me they can't afford to buy a masks. That's what we do. We are doing what we can."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
