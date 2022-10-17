AMESBURY — To better promote and help cover operational costs for the city’s eight electric vehicle charging stations, local officials recently announced the community has begun a sponsorship program with local and area businesses.
The charging stations were installed in 2020 as part of the Amesbury Energy Committee’s mission to assist local residents, businesses and city government in reducing energy consumption and costs through conservation, increased energy efficiency, and conversion to renewable energy sources.
Three are located in the Lower Millyard parking lot at 20 Water St, three more are at the Friend Street parking lot at 37 Friend St, and two are at City Hall. Each station can be sponsored annually by a business for $625.
Angela Cleveland, the city’s director of community and economic development, said one of the driving factors for this program was the lack of consistent patronage for these stations.
“What we’d like to do in addition to promoting more that these stations exist, because we still have usage numbers that are relatively low, is to increase the usage while also offsetting the cost of the maintenance fee,” Cleveland said.
The city signed a three-year warranty contract for the stations that will run through May 2024. The $2-per-hour charging fee has been used to offset the National Grid electricity price, but the yearly warranty amount, which is $5,900, has come directly from the city, according to Cleveland.
She said a bill was passed that states revenue generated from these sponsorships, as well as the stations themselves, will go directly into a fund to offset the costs for these stations. The offsetting of the yearly warranty cost is one of three benefits of this sponsorship program, according to Cleveland. Another benefit she identified was a potential increase in foot traffic downtown.
“It’s been shown that a draw for folks these days is to be able to plug in their cars,” Cleveland said. “And so if they can do business, have dinner, go shopping, go to Vermette’s, go to breakfast, do whatever, while also charging their car, then that’s a big boon for downtown Amesbury.”
The opportunity for businesses to generate a buzz for themselves as sponsors was the final benefit Cleveland mentioned. The charging stations will serve as an advertising opportunity for their sponsor, as each one will display the sponsor’s logo and a screen that will play an advertising video that they can design. She said they will also appear in the ChargePoint app and their website when people click on the station they sponsor.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in an email that she was pleased with the increased accessibility this sponsorship program could provide.
“Amesbury is extremely happy to make EV charging stations available to the community,” Gove said. “Besides servicing the residents who visit downtown frequently, it offers a convenience to those who may be visiting from outside the area. They can now charge their electric vehicles while exploring Amesbury’s downtown businesses and restaurants. The EV Sponsorship Program offers those businesses and restaurants an excellent opportunity to reach those who may be unfamiliar with our City.”
The Amesbury EV Charging Station Sponsorship Program application package can be found at www.amesburyma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2906/Amesbury-EV-Station-Sponsorship-Program-Package.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
