AMESBURY — The city recently announced it is launching a short-term rental property license program with the aim of preventing the rise of “party houses.”
Amesbury defines short-term rentals as any rental of a home, or a bedroom within a home, in exchange for payment as residential accommodations for a duration of less than 30 consecutive days, but not a bed-and-breakfast, investment property, hotel or motel.
William Donohue, the mayor’s communications director, explained the basics for the new licenses, which will cost $200 annually.
The zoning ordinance for short-term rental properties is designed to help ensure the safety of the units and applies to Airbnb and VRBO rentals with residential accommodations for a duration of 30 days or less, according to Donahue.
“It allows the city to ensure that health code and fire safety regulations are being met,” he said. “The licensing process is accessed online through OpenGov.com and takes them through the necessary requirements, inspections and fees. Licenses are good for one year and are subject to re-inspection.”
He said the city has history of unruly, unregulated short-term rental properties.
“In the past, unlicensed short-term rental properties have received noise complaints from neighbors, at times exceeded the maximum parking allowed, and have produced excessive trash. These service calls put an additional strain on police, fire and inspectional services,” Donohue said.
City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi said this issue first arose years ago when a house on Main Street became a regular party house.
“The neighborhood was up in arms. They had people coming and going on a constant basis, renting it for three, four days and then not renting it through that,” Rinaldi said. “It caused us to think about short-term rental properties. and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to prevent constant turnover and party houses, stuff like that. and then collect some revenue off it as well.”
Donohue said it is not known how many short-term rental properties exist in Amesbury.
“Finding these currently unlicensed units takes a bit of time and detective work searching the online booking sites. Once found, they are educated on the process,” Donohue said.
The city is not the only community in the area looking into how to regulate short-term rental properties. The Newburyport City Council has been working on similar measures since last summer, but has yet to make serious headway unlike Amesbury.
Requirements specific to short-term rentals include limiting the number of bedrooms available to rent to the number of lawful bedrooms in the dwelling, renting to only one short-term renter at a time, no subletting to a third party or using a long-term rental as a short-term rental, and no renting for an hourly rate or for a duration of less than 10 consecutive hours.
The short-term rental operator must also live in the single-family home or within one of the units in the duplex or two-family home for which they own both properties for more than half of the tax year and provide proof that the residential property is their primary residence.
They also must have paid all municipal taxes and water and sewer fees. They are required to make one off-street parking space available per lawful bedroom, according to city regulations.
Dwellings designated as affordable or otherwise income restricted, any dwelling in violation of the state Sanitary Code, Chapter II, 105 CMR, and investment properties are all prohibited from being used as short-term rental properties.
Violations and penalties as well as full details on the ordinance can be found at www.amesburyma.gov/641/Short-Term-Rental-Licenses.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
