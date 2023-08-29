NEWBURYPORT — The artwork of Christine Molitor Johnson of Amesbury will be on display from Friday through Oct. 2 at Anna Jaques Hospital.
The Newburyport native works in oils and pastels and said she enjoys capturing nature along with landscapes, water and skies. She has been painting for more than 28 years and is a juried member of the National Association of Women Artists in New York, and the Florida and Massachusetts chapters.
She is also a juried member of the Allied Artists of America, the Newburyport Art Association, the North Shore Arts Association, the Rockport Art Association, the Seacoast Art Association and the Band of Brushes Art Group.
The show is sponsored by the Anna Jaques Aid Association as a fundraiser for the hospital. A portion of the sales will benefit the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.