NEWBURYPORT — Amesbury resident Nancy Crochiere will appear Thursday on “The Morning Show”to talk about her recently published debut novel, “Graceland,” described by author Liane Moriarty as “sparkling, warm-hearted, and witty.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Crochiere about how she generated the idea for a novel about a single mother forced to chase her Elvis-obsessed mother and pink-haired teenaged daughter on a road trip to Memphis to stop them from exposing a long-held family secret.
Crochiere wrote a humor column for two Massachusetts newspapers for 13 years that were published as a book titled ”The Mother Load,” a finalist for Foreword Reviews’ Book of the Year in humor and the Independent Publishers of New England 2014 Book Award. She has also acted as an “extra” in numerous feature films and TV shows.
For more information about Crochiere and her writing, visit www.nancycrochiere.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
