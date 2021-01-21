AMESBURY — Three city schools could soon have improved ventilation if the City Council gives approval to spending an $84,131 state grant.
In August, the state awarded $13 million in Green Communities competitive grants to help 103 municipalities fund clean energy projects.
Amesbury received $84,131 from the grant program to implement energy-efficient projects this year at Cashman Elementary School, and Amesbury Middle and High schools.
A measure to accept the state funding was given a first reading by the City Council on Jan. 12 and unanimously referred to the Finance Committee. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Feb. 9.
If approved, $36,291 would be used for fan motors at the middle and high schools; $8,200 would be used for demand control ventilation at the high school; $7,300 would be used for demand control ventilation at the middle school; and $32,340 would be spent on direct digital control and an upgrade of rooftop handlers at Cashman, according to Mayor Kassandra Gove's office.
Demand control ventilation is a feedback control method that maintains indoor air quality based on factors such as room occupancy and pollutant concentration while also reducing energy use.
The upgrades are predicted to reduce the school district's annual energy usage by 96,506 kilowatts and 3,058 natural gas therms, producing a savings of $18,583 a year.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
