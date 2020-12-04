Amesbury barber shop marks first year in business 

AMESBURY - Eddie Costello, owner of Eddie's Barber Shop in Amesbury, recently celebrated his first anniversary in business, an anniversary he thought might not come after COVID-19 restrictions forced him and all Massachusetts barber shops to close back in March.
On Thursday afternoon, all three stations at the Friend Street barber shop were filled by customers wearing masks. Costello said he was able to persevere through the months-long closure by a combination of luck and financial assistance from the government.
