Amesbury Beat: Tips for traveling with pets in the car

Looking back a few years, I wrote a column covering a topic which received some very positive feedback. Every dog owner certainly shares a special bond with their furry friend and most consider him or her a part of the family. Enjoying a walk together, sharing time at the beach or just hanging out at the house watching television can be relaxing for you both. Taking your buddy along for a ride in the car is great but too many drivers are forgetting about safety. Although you both may enjoy the experience, dogs should be given the same protection as children when riding in a car.
Over the past few weeks, I have noticed an increasing number of motorists driving with pets on their laps, hanging out on the steering wheel and bouncing from window to window. Often the practice involves an older driver, who may not even realize the danger, let alone the distraction. Distracted driving is against the law but more so, an unrestrained dog in the car can be seriously injured in a crash. Sadly, an unrestrained dog will become a projectile, either striking the inside of the vehicle or being ejected. There’s a risk the dog can get out of the car and into traffic when opening the door and a pet sitting on your lap will be crushed if an air bag is activated. No one ever expects to be involved in a crash and you will not have time to secure your friend before a collision. I hate to be graphic but once again, the loss of a pet in a vehicle crash is terrible, especially when preventable. Dogs hanging out the window risk being struck by road debris and actually falling out as well.
Several car safety devices for pets are available; they are just like kids after all. Smaller dogs can have their own car seat while larger dogs can be tethered to the seat and still see outside – just don’t use a long tether. It’s a lot safer and they will still be able to enjoy a treat at the bank drive thru or Munchkin donut at Dunkin's. If using a crate for your pet, place it on the floor of the vehicle; an improperly belted crate can be dangerous in a crash. Check with your pet supply provider or veterinarian for more information.
It’s also important to avoid leaving your pet unattended in the car, even on a cloudy day. We’ve had some hot weather lately with a lot more summer to go. The interior of a vehicle can heat up very quickly. With the changes associated with the pandemic, quick errands can now take a lot longer, so if he or she can’t accompany you, leave them at home.
Visit centerforpetsafety.org for more information on keeping your pet healthy and happy. Thanks to Dr. Cindy Wojicki and her staff at Merrimack Valley Animal Hospital and the crew at A Walk in the Bark for their help with this week’s column.
Tom Hanshaw retired in 2019 from the Amesbury Police Department.
