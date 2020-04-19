AMESBURY – The mayor has frozen hiring and set a $1,000 spending limit at City Hall.
According to an email Mayor Kassandra Gove sent to city departments on Thursday, Amesbury has suspended all hiring for new and current positions.
Any spending over $1,000 must also be approved by the mayor.
"Given the financial challenges we are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we carefully monitor all financial activities" between now and the end of fiscal 2020, Gove wrote.
She said the move is an effort to be prudent during a difficult time and does not mean that positions can't be filled. Spending can also occur but any expenses over $1,000 must receive her approval.
"Thanks again for all you are doing at this unprecedented time," Gove wrote.
