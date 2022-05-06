AMESBURY — The city and its schools have embarked on an ambitious new initiative to improve school safety for students, teachers and families.
The city has been working to create a comprehensive and collaborative school crisis response plan but has found that each department has its own protocols.
Hoping to bring all city departments together on the issue, Mayor Kassandra Gove formed the Amesbury School Support & Empowerment Team (ASSET) which is working on a comprehensive school crisis response plan to provide a solid framework for schools, social workers and emergency responders to respond to an emergency within school buildings or grounds.
The ASSET team includes Gove, Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey, Acting Deputy Police Chief Kevin Donovan, Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, Assistant Fire Chief Dave Mathers, Communications Director Caitlin Thayer and Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, who have been meeting on a monthly basis since last June.
Pettengill House Director Tiffany Nigro and Director of Case Management Lisa Prendergast are also part of ASSET, which has been looking at creating a comprehensive, collaborative and city-wide school crisis plan.
McAndrews was joined by Nigro, Bailey and Thayer in introducing their plans to the School Committee at the high school Monday night, May 2.
First responders could be going into school buildings for anything from a water main break to an active school shooter according to Bailey, who said each situation requires different types of responses.
"Over the past 15, 20 years, we have learned that we are dealing with a multitude of incidents and there are all sorts of different types of responses that we need, when we are responding to schools," he said.
The idea behind ASSET is to create a single document and plan that includes scenarios for roughly 20 different situations which can be utilized by all city departments in a crisis situation, explained Thayer.
"We want to be able to train staff, the faculty, students and stakeholders of the buildings to know what to do in certain scenarios," she said.
The comprehensive plan is expected to incorporate framework from the Colorado-based I Love U Guys Foundation which provides specific, standard response protocols for lockout, lock down, evacuation, and shelter and hold scenarios which Bailey said are also tailored to every grade from kindergarten to twelfth-grade in high school.
"It was a tragedy that launched The Foundation," the website iloveuguys.org reads. That tragedy includes the April 20, 1999, mass shootings at Columbine High School in Colorado in which 12 students and one teacher were killed.
Preparation in a crisis or emergency situation is a key reason for the city's ASSET formation. Also as posted on iloveuguys.org is the statement: "Crisis isn't a choice. Response is."
Now, Amesbury is working on a response plan of its own.
"The students and the staff will begin to associate protocols with certain incidents so that it will be a natural response to the situation," McAndrews said.
Bailey said he intends to make the standard response protocols as routine as the average fire drill.
"It's not traumatic at all and the reason why it has done so well is that it is a standard response protocol," he said.
The ASSET team also intends to make use of the In Force911 program that enables school staff to communicate directly with local law enforcement during an emergency situation and can be accessed through an app which will be installed on all school-issued devices for staff members who also have the option to install it on their own personal devices.
"They will have the ability to use their laptop, their phone, their desktop [computer] in their classroom and talk directly to the patrol officer on the streets that comes directly to our laptops," Bailey said.
The ASSET team approved the document's framework last week and expects to spend the next six months working on action plans.
"Hopefully by the end of this project, in a year or so, we will have a really great, heavy-duty document that will last for a long time," Thayer said.
The ASSET team has also discussed planning for systematic change which would provide support to families when needed. For instance, in the case of a sudden death of a student's family member, the ASSET team will be able to communicate with each other to put together wrap-around services for the child.
McAndrews said the ASSET team's program could become a model for other districts in the state.
"No one else has this in place, we are pioneers," she said.
School staff were given an introduction to the program on March 16 and McAndrews said families will be receiving more information in her weekly newsletter on Friday, May 6.
