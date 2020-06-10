AMESBURY — The new elementary school project remains on track for a groundbreaking ceremony this fall thanks in part to a $34.7 million bond the city received last month.
Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Company Inc. won a bid to provide the city with a 20-year, $34.7 million general obligation bond at an interest rate of 1.89%, according to a press release from Mayor Kassandra Gove's office.
Last fall, voters approved a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build the new school on Lions Mouth Road.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has pledged to reimburse up to $24.4 million of the project's cost.
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said the school project is "progressing well" and people should expect to see construction equipment on the property this summer.
"We should start seeing some construction fencing going up and surveyors out there and pieces of equipment moving in," Fulgoni said. "This is not something you might recognize is a full-blown construction site. But you will start to see shovels hitting the dirt and things starting to happen."
Fulgoni added that he expects to have a traditional groundbreaking ceremony this fall.
"Certainly, the pandemic has had an impact on scheduling," he said. "Most of the slowdown comes from the bureaucratic side. Offices haven't been open and people haven't been holding meetings. That kind of thing. But the project is still moving forward and we are approaching the 60% design phase. That is a pretty significant milestone and it is still on track."
Of the bond money, $30 million would be used to build the school, $3.2 would be allocated for infrastructure improvements in the South Hunt Road corridor, and $1.5 million is for the design and construction of athletic fields.
“I am pleased we were able to lock in such a competitive interest rate for the city in what has been a highly volatile bond market," Amesbury Chief Financial Officer Angel Wills said in the press release. "Our team has been preparing for this bond sale for several months and were prepared to enter the market once rates stabilized after the March crash.”
Gove said the city has already begun to receive reimbursement payments from the MSBA and the city's school building committee is paying close attention to the project's budget to keep it on track.
