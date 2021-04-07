AMESBURY — A popular fast-food restaurant has made a comeback with Burger King on Route 110 recently reopening its doors.
The city’s Board of Health closed Burger King after a grease fire broke out in September 2019.
Acting Health Director and Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush said Tuesday that he recently worked with the building’s asset manager, Jimmy Wachaa, to reopen the business by the last weekend in March.
“We brought in an outside agency to do the food service inspection,” Berkenbush said. “They bought some new equipment, they did a deep cleaning. Everything was cleaned up and all of the structural issues were taken care of. So they have a clean bill of health, and are open and running. I’m happy to see anybody come in and make things right.”
The restaurant had been under several enforcement orders from the Board of Health, as well as a 30-day reinspection order from the Amesbury Fire Department for a fire alarm problem at the time of the fire. The Board of Health revoked the restaurant’s license Oct. 8, 2019, citing several sanitary code violations on top of building, electrical and fire code problems.
The city’s health director at the time, Jack Morris, told The Daily News that the restaurant would need to come into complete compliance with all city sanitary, building, electrical, plumbing and fire codes before reapplying for a permit.
Morris also said Burger King was issued several orders to correct health code violations since 2017. The restaurant received several suspensions, including one for three days in 2018, and also paid a $2,000 fine for health code violations earlier in 2019, Morris said.
Florida-based Arc Cafe USA 001 LLC purchased the property at 109 Macy St. for $2.2 million in 2013, according to city records. The property was assessed this year at $1.3 million, with $1 million listed in improvements.
Wachaa could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
