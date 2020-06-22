AMESBURY — A trio of city business owners said they are ready to offer their products in a new way over the weekend.
Amesbury Chamber of Commerce executive director Phil DeCologero, Ovedia Artisan Chocolates owner Antoinette Whitney, Board & Brush owner Dena Talbot and Crave owner Sean Toomey joined Joe DiBiase on the Local Pulse radio show over the weekend to talk about the reopening of Amesbury's businesses.
DeCologero praised the work of the city's economic development director Angela Cleveland who he said has given many local businesses the opportunity to best take advantage of Gov. Charlie Baker's three-phase economic reopening plan.
"It has been pretty cool to see life returning to downtown Amesbury," DeCologero said. "In a weird way, it feels even more alive then it was pre-COVID-19."
All three business owners told DiBiase their customers have been very supportive during the shutdown and they thanked Mayor Kassandra Gove's administration for all of the assistance it has given them along the way.
"The city and the chamber have been amazing," Toomey said.
Toomey said he would like to see the streamlined approach the city and state have taken toward reopening businesses that serve alcohol to continue permanently.
"What they did to make this so easy makes you wonder why we can't do things like this all of the time," he said. "The process was so simple and so streamlined and so organized oh, it was great."
Toomey told DiBiase that he reopened Crave for takeout on Thursday night and plans to offer a 14-seat, outdoor "cocktail garden" on his premises this week before opening indoors later on.
"It will be a really cozy, classy, relaxed thing," Toomey said. "We won't be serving dinners out there though to start. We feel like we really want to focus on cocktails and small plates out there. We want to do something a little different."
He asked potential diners to check his website at http://cravefoodandwine.com/ for further information.
Whitney said Ovedia has been open for takeout throughout the shutdown.
"We got those customers who are supportive and want to see the business survive," Whitney said. "They came out to support us the entire time."
She also said her chocolate and coffee shop expects to offer outdoor seating sometime this week.
"We're looking at probably mid-July before we have people back in," Whitney said.
Talbot said her do-it-yourself home workshop usually hosts between six and 40 people but she has had to adjust her business model to keep it going as well.
"We had to stop doing any workshops," she said. "We should be part of Phase 3 so I'm looking at after the 4th of July. But, to get by, I have been working on pre-made items."
DeCologero also said he has been trying to keep a list of local businesses and their hours on the chamber's website at https://amesburychamber.com.
"Have some patience with your local business owners as we try to figure this out," DeCologero said.
"Go over to Crave and have a cocktail, maybe that will help in the patience side of things," DiBiase joked.
Toomey asked people to support their local businesses.
"Stop ordering from Amazon now, OK?" Toomey said. "Go out and see everybody that you can see. I don't want to see that taped up package on your front steps anymore. Go see your friends and family and support local businesses."
