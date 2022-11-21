AMESBURY — Four years ago, Patrick Hogan was working as the head designer for New Balance Run with an idea brewing in his head. Now, he is the chief executive officer and founder of Munjoi, with his patented convertible shoe recently featured in Time magazine's "Best Inventions of 2022" list.
“For a really small brand and a lot of hard work that went into launching this, getting that exposure, I mean, it almost brings me to tears, because launching a business and a startup isn't easy,” Hogan said. “You put a lot into it, including your savings. Getting exposure from someone like Time magazine it just, it validates everything you're doing and it brings a lot more attention on you, which is great for us.”
Hogan, a Newburyport resident, launched Munjoi in May 2021, after spending three years perfecting the shoe’s design.
“I’ve always wanted to start a business, and I came up with this idea of combining three of the most popular styles of footwear, a sneaker, a sandal and a mule. And no one's done this before, so it's a pretty simple patent. But we're very unique in this way because footwear really hasn't changed in such a long time,” Hogan said. “You've got sneakers, you've got sandals and mules, but nothing of a multifunctional, one pair of shoes that can kind of function as all these different types of footwear. So it's more benefits for the consumer and more benefits for the environment. The goal is the consumer wouldn't have to purchase as many pairs of shoes.”
The shoes are made in factories in China and Vietnam with entirely vegan materials as part of an effort to reduce the company’s carbon footprint, according to Hogan.
A mule is a type of shoe without a back around the foot's heel.
Hogan said he came up with the idea while at the beach.
“When I resigned from New Balance, I was spending a lot of time on the beach, mainly up in Maine, and then also here at Singing Beach by the sea. And I had my notepad with me and I was just obsessed with the idea of combining different styles of shoes. And at the time, I was going from the beach to going out and meeting friends at bars and restaurants, and I'd have sandals with me and I'd be carrying sneakers with me everywhere I went because I was constantly changing between the two,” Hogan said. “And that's kind of when the initial idea came about, and then I sketched it out at the beach, and then it took three years to make. But as simple as it looks, it's really complicated to start from scratch.”
The unique nature of the product has been beneficial to the launch, as Hogan has said the shoes have been an early hit.
“Business has been good. What's really working now is we've pivoted and are getting into wholesale, tested it out a little bit towards the mid to end of this summer. Started going to trade shows just in the past few months, and it's been received really well,” Hogan said. “Because when you go to these trade shows, there's just a sea of brands and they're all offering very similar looking shoes, just under different brand names. And I think we really stood out as offering for the first time something different than what everyone else is offering.”
Hogan added that his company is positioning itself to grow in the near future.
“We've been picked up by some pretty big retailers out there, so coming next year you'll see us more in retail both locally and around the nation,” Hogan said. “And then talking to international distributors, too, so it’s a lot going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.