AMESBURY — Inspired by the popular Monopoly board game, several dozen Amesbury businesses and non-profits teamed up once again to encourage shopping local in a fun way.
“We originally organized this ‘Amesbury-Opoly’ concept to support businesses struggling through the pandemic,” said Brenda Stratis of Shea Concrete Products. “It started as a way to get people back out into shops.”
“Our Amesbury community is always embracing the ‘Shop Local’ mentality, and so we get to tap that energy through this contest,” added Antoinette Whitney, owner of Ovedia Artisan Chocolate and Amesbury Chamber of Commerce chairperson.
Whitney, Stratis, and others teamed up to launch the return of this game, where 32 businesses and non-profits each signed up for a space – called a “property” - on the monopoly-like game board. Those 32 entities were then grouped in categories made up of four properties each.
“You play by collecting property cards, which you earn by visiting the real-world location of that business,” explained Stratis. “Some businesses will hand out their cards to any visitor, while some businesses have cards that can only be earned with a purchase. Once a player has collected all four cards in a category, they should enter their information on the back and return them to the Amesbury chamber’s office for a chance to win several different cash prizes.”
The 2022 Amesbury-Opoly game board is grouped into eight categories, with the prize for each category being $500 in cash funded by several local businesses. Shea Concrete donated $1,000 to for the grand prize drawing, which all players are entered into for every completed category they return.
“And there’s no limit to the number of times you collect a group of cards and enter them for a chance to win, so keep going back and supporting your favorite business,” Fish Window Cleaning owner Brian Dower said.
While the game supports many local businesses, each category also has a property that can only be earned through a $5 donation to a particular non-profit. Each non-profit has the name of the local business collecting donations and handing out their cards.
“It’s great how this helps both businesses and non-profits,” explained Jo Hamel, whose non-profit is Caiden’s Crusaders, and will have cards available at Eighteen Friend Street. “Especially for us organizations run by volunteers, this is an easy way to support those groups that make Amesbury so special.”
In addition to entering property card sets for a chance to win larger prizes, the game offers the chance to win prizes without ever leaving their house.
The 2022 Amesbury-opoly game runs the entire month of August. Players have until Sept 7, to return their card sets to the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce at 5 Market Square. The $500 prize for each category and the $1,000 grand prize will be pulled on video on Sept. 9 and 10.
For more information on the Amesbury-Opoly Game, please visit www.AmesburyChamber.com/shoplocal. You can also contact the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce directly by calling Phil DeCologero at 978-388-3178 or by emailing Phil@AmesburyChamber.com
