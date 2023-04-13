AMESBURY — The city has become the latest in a growing number of communities to request a redesign of the Massachusetts flag and seal, which have been called racist, violent and demeaning by some.
The City Council voted unanimously in favor of a proposal supporting the change at its meeting Tuesday, becoming the 59th community to do so. The bill was co-sponsored by Councilors Roger Deschenes, Steve Stanganelli and Anthony Rinaldi.
The original Massachusetts Bay Colony seal from 1629 depicted an Indigenous person wearing a loincloth of leaves and calling out, “Come over and help us.” He holds an arrow that points down and does not wear a quiver – elements of the commonwealth’s present seal.
In 1898, the Legislature adopted the present seal, designed by illustrator Edmund Garrett, that shows an Indigenous man with a broadsword modeled after that of Myles Standish, the military commander known for his ambush and killing of native people.
Facial and bodily features were borrowed from a variety of sources, including an Indigenous skeleton unearthed in Winthrop. It also depicts a red flannel sash said to have been taken from the body of the native warrior Metacomet, otherwise known as King Philip, before his head was impaled on the stockade at Plymouth for 20 years.
The issue drew public comment in support of a new flag and seal. Amesbury resident Eliza Goodell was among those who spoke out.
“Symbols have weight. They have meaning. They have power,” she said. “When towns vote yes to change the Massachusetts flag and seal, we send a message to our legislators that we support the work of the special commission for a new symbol for our state that represents the mutual respect and compassion we want between all the people who call Massachusetts their home today.”
When it came time to vote on the bill, Deschenes read aloud the summary of the resolution, laying out the history of the flag and seal as well as the state’s troubled history in regard to Indigenous people dating back to the late 1600s.
“I would just say our seal is not history,” he said. “It’s a grotesque cartoon of history as it now stands.”
Rinaldi explained on Wednesday why he decided to co-sponsor the bill.
“I had never studied the flag myself until I got the resolution and started reading all component parts,” Rinaldi said. “And when I saw that, I just decided that this doesn’t represent Massachusetts at all. It doesn’t represent our values or anything like that. And it would make sense for us to join with the cities that are in there.”
Amesbury joins the neighboring community of Newburyport in supporting a redesign.
The Newburyport City Council adopted a resolution in a 7-3-1 vote at its meeting March 13. Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-large Councilor Mark Wright were opposed. Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid voted “present.”
In the coming weeks, at least 22 more Massachusetts communities plan to vote on similar resolutions reflecting the findings of a special legislative commission in December that called on the commonwealth to “dedicate more resources to educating the public about the history and cultures of Massachusetts, in particular: the Indigenous history and cultures of Massachusetts, the history and usages of the current seal and motto, and the harm inflicted by the current seal and motto, and the efforts to change the seal and motto.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
