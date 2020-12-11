AMESBURY — Amesbury High School will not be sending a varsity boys hockey team out on the ice for the 2020-21 season.
According to athletic director Glen Gearin, the AHS boys varsity hockey team relies heavily on its co-op with Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School which currently cannot take part in athletics.
"It's just about a lack of numbers," Gearin said. "Typically half of our kids come from Whittier and with Whittier not being able to participate in winter sports, the numbers just aren't there."
According to Gearin, the Amesbury varsity boys hockey team would only be able to field about 16 or 18 players this year.
"Hockey is a sport where you need multiple kids and we just didn't have enough," Gearin said. "We went back and forth today because we were trying to make it work but it just didn't. Hockey has a unique skill set. Take goaltending for example. One goaltender is from Amesbury and the other is from Whittier. So we would be down to only one goalie in the program. If you get one or two kids hurt or sick as you go forward, you could be in a bind. So it was a safe decision and a smart decision."
Amesbury's junior varsity boys hockey team will also not play this season but its girls varsity hockey program is part of a co-op with Newburyport and will be hitting the ice.
"We're obviously very disappointed about this but we understand we are in abnormal times," Gearin said. "We hope to regroup and come back next year for the 2021-2022 season, full and strong."
