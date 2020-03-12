Amesbury cancels field trips, area schools take coronavirus precautions

AMESBURY — All of the school district’s out-of-state field trips have been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday and the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.
University of Massachusetts students were asked Wednesday not to return from spring break and the 15th annual Newburyport Literary Festival, scheduled for April 24-25, was canceled.
Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni sent an email to parents Wednesday informing them that the district is canceling all of its out-of-state field trips, including a trip by Cashman Elementary School to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, New Hampshire, on March 27.
Fulgoni told parents that local field trips may still be held depending on the size of the group and the location.
“Your child’s principal will work with the teachers to make those determinations on a case-by-case basis,” Fulgoni wrote.
Amesbury has purchased electrostatic sprayers for each school to help disinfect the buildings. Matt Bennett, the director of facilities, is working closely with the district’s cleaning services to ensure the buildings are appropriately cleaned and disinfected, according to Fulgoni.
“We will continue to work with our partners at both the Departments of Health and Education, to further develop and revise our response to the impact of this virus,” Fulgoni wrote. “As this situation continues to evolve we will send updates to families to help keep you informed with accurate information and guidance.”
In Byfield, Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget has been keeping parents, students and employees up to date on virus concerns through the district’s website.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Triton schools as of Monday, according to Forget.
Forget wrote that his administration met with health agents in the district’s towns of Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury to review procedures and policies March 5 and will continue to do so.
“We are asking ANYONE who might be feeling sick to not come to school, whether students, teachers or parents,” Forget wrote.
Forget asked that parents planning to volunteer in their child’s classroom or attend parent conferences or special events to make other arrangements if they are feeling sick or have come into contact with someone who is ill or at risk of contracting the virus.
He also participated in a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education conference call Friday and wrote that Triton will address any potential school closures the same as it would weather-related events.
Forget also acknowledged that many district families will be traveling during April vacation and asked that any family looking to travel abroad contact the school nurse directly to assess any impact it may have on the family or the schools.
“For those traveling domestically, the risk is significantly less,” Forget wrote. “But I would encourage you to contact your child(ren)’s nurse if you have any questions and to review any potential risk for your family and the community in general.”
Nurses for Newburyport Public Schools posted information on the district website, recommending general precautions people can take for cleanliness and pointing parents and staff to daily updates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Health.
“While this is a public health concern, the CDC continues to report that the immediate risk to the general public remains low at this time,” according to a statement on the Newburyport school website. “Yet, in today’s connected world, with a large number of district families traveling during school vacation weeks, the potential for infectious disease is always of concern. As with seasonal flu and strep infections, there are general precautions we can all take to remain as healthy as possible.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
