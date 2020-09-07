AMESBURY — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of the Amesbury Holiday Parade in December.
The annual parade, which would have seen Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus make their way to the downtown, was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Michelle Lamott is the co-chair of the holiday parade committee along with Kate Currie and the two usually begin putting the parade together in September. But public health concerns caused them to cancel this year’s parade.
“It’s just not going to happen,” Lamott said. “So we will aim for a bigger and better parade next year. We did not make this decision quickly. But it was the best thing that we could do. We are still in the middle of a global pandemic and it is not going away. This is the best thing that we could do.
The two were preparing to host their fourth annual event this year but they are now discussing other potential holiday celebrations that could be held during the pandemic instead.
“I have talked to Mr. and Mrs. Claus and maybe they could stand out in the downtown and people could wave as they drive by,” Lamott said. “But there is nothing firm yet.”
The holiday parade committee will donate money it collected for its operating costs to the Amesbury Holiday Program, which gives local residents with children 18 and under holiday toys, clothes and gift cards.
“We’re happy to help out a worthy cause in town,” Lamott said. “They help people and, if we can at least do that, we will be happy. It would be in the ballpark of $500 but nothing has been set yet.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
