AMESBURY — Warren G. Harding was president when local resident Loretta Catherine Stuart was born. And on Sept. 1, she celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family and receiving a visit and proclamation from Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove.
When asked about what it meant to live in Amesbury for 100 years, Stuart had a simple, positive message.
“I don’t know, it means good, I feel good,” Stuart said.
Over her 100 year life Stuart has accomplished much. She married her husband, Wilfred on July 3, 1948, and the two went on to raise five children in Amesbury. She worked in various fields including the Amesbury Hat Factory, Bartley Machine and Manufacturing Inc., and the lunch room at Cashman Elementary, to name a few. She was also an active member of the St. Joseph’s Church community, acting as a religious education teacher, assisting with bingo, and helping with the Christmas fair.
She currently lives with her daughter Marie Stuart, with three of her other four children living close to the area, something she is very happy about.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Lorretta said. “You love your kids no matter what.”
Her son, Tony Stuart, also helps to take care of her, something he has been grateful to be able to experience.
“It’s a blessing for sure, we’ve learned throughout the years that our helping her in her older years, we learn from her,” Tony said. “She did the same for her parents and her older brother, and I guess it’s something that just carried on with us.”
Marie said she has appreciated the opportunity to really get to know her mother outside of her role as their mom.
“She’s a whole person all on her own, not just our mom,” Marie said. “So that’s been pretty enlightening.”
The family struggled to keep the laughter out of their voices as they recounted stories of their past, with Loretta remembering times of her youth and her kids remembering their time growing up with her.
“She was the one who taught most of us to drive, up in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery,” Marie said. “She always used to say it’s the best place to learn how to drive because they are all already dead.”
For her birthday, Lorretta’s family did their best to spoil her, they said.
“She got to have one of her favorite meals, that she doesn’t normally get to have due to health issues, lobster salad for lunch, and then her other favorite meal, meatballs and pasta with sauce she had last night, and of course a big cake,” Marie said.
At the end of the day when her children had to leave, they had the same farewell without fail.
“So we’ll see you tomorrow?”
And Lorretta responded with a smile and the same phrase each time.
“With the help of God and the creek don’t rise.”
