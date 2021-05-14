AMESBURY – The Amesbury Chamber of Commerce invites members of the area’s business community to join them for an afternoon discussion with State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.
“Amesbury is fortunate to have a delegation of state legislators who are accessible, supportive, and eager to engage with our businesses” said Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber. “Senator DiZoglio offers an important perspective as someone who represents a diverse district spanning the Merrimack Valley. She is an especially vocal advocate for our business community, so I know our businesses are eager for an update and discussion."
The remote discussion is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at noon. Happening on Zoom, the Amesbury Chamber is asking member businesses to register in advance at www.AmesburyChamber.com, under the events tab.
“This past year has brought the word 'crisis' to a whole new level, as businesses of all types – along with the rest of society – grappled with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nury Cardoza of SERVPRO of Haverhill/Newburyport, in a press release. “Throughout this crisis, Senator DiZoglio worked with many of us one-on-one, while simultaneously championing legislation that would give many of our businesses the tools to thrive.”
Cardoza worked with the Amesbury Chamber to organize this remote call and in arranging for it to be recorded so it is accessible even to those unable to attend live.
In the release, DiZoglio said, “More than a year into the state of emergency, which created one challenge after another for our local small businesses, we are seeing glimmers of hope for economic recovery. There remains, however, significant work to be done to ensure the survival and vitality of these mom-and-pop shops. I look forward to this opportunity to join our incredible local businesses and hear their insights into the struggles they have faced and what supports and resources they need on the road to recovery.”
For more information about the Amesbury Chamber’s Government & Business Program, or to register for the May 18 event, visit the Local Events tab at www.AmesburyChamber.com or contact Phil DeCologero at Phil@AmesburyChamber.com.
