AMESBURY – The Amesbury Chamber of Commerce is inviting members of the area’s business community to join an afternoon discussion with state Rep. James Kelcourse.
“Our legislators have been great about getting information out to the public, especially in regards to COVID-19,” said Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber. “Rep. Kelcourse has been a regular fixture in our office, working with our businesses as they navigate this pandemic and limitations on operation."
With the new legislative session underway, Kelcourse will talk about his plans for the new term and discuss the challenges facing the business community as they recover and reopen.
The remote discussion is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 at noon. Happening on Zoom, the Amesbury Chamber is asking member businesses to register in advance at www.AmesburyChamber.com, under the events tab.
The Tuesday discussion will be facilitated by Richard K. Lodge, editor of The Daily News of Newburyport.
In a press release from the chamber, Adeline Matton, broker/owner of Accurety LLC, noted chamber members would prefer to have events like this in person, but adding, “We’re looking forward to when we can return to that level of normal, but in the meantime, we feel that it’s important that we continue to engage with our officials.”
Earlier last year, Matton was part of the chamber team which helped organized a remote call between Amesbury businesses and Sen. Ed Markey.
“If there is a silver-lining to having these meetings remotely, it’s that more members of the business community can join in on the discussion, provide feedback, and develop a stronger relationship with officials like Rep. Kelcourse,” said Matton.
For more information about the chamber’s Government & Business Program, or to register for the March 16 event, contact Phil DeCologero at Phil@AmesburyChamber.com or by calling 978-388-3178.
