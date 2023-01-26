AMESBURY — The Amesbury Chamber of Commerce will soon begin the hunt for a new executive director as Phil DeCologero prepares to join State Auditor Diana DiZoglio's staff.
After leading the Chamber of Commerce for three years, DeCologero announced last week via the chamber’s Facebook page that he would resigning from his position effective next Friday. He joined the chamber in July 2019, and took the position of executive director in February 2020, two weeks before the pandemic hit.
DeCologero told The Daily News he will be serving DiZoglio as her deputy director of communications.
“It's exciting. My background had been in government. Communications, government and public relations, community engagement, all of that intersects,” DeCologero said.
The North Andover resident said ironically his first time visiting Amesbury came in 2018 while helping DiZoglio.
“She brought me down here and I was like, ‘This is Amesbury,’ and I couldn't believe it because here is this special little place tucked in the corner and I'm a lifelong Greater Lawrence guy, this is only right up the road and I didn't know it existed,” DeCologero said.
He went on to call his imminent departure "bittersweet."
"The whole reason I stumbled upon Amesbury was because of my work with then representative and future senator DiZoglio. It's kind of poetic that it's because of a new opportunity with her that I'll be leaving. But I won't really be leaving, I mean, I still can't think of a better community to come and spend a weekend.”
DeCologero was all smiles as he spoke about who will fill his position in the interim.
“Our community events coordinator, Sheila Beach, is serving as interim executive director. I think it's only appropriate that ‘Ms. Amesbury’ serve as our executive director because anybody who knows Sheila knows that there was not a harder worker or more passionate promoter for what is the Amesbury community,” Decologero said.
He added, “The Amesbury chamber is a member-driven organization. We exist because we have engaged members who want to collectively make us a better and stronger community. And so I just happened to be the person in the seat who helped channel that at the moment. But that energy is still here, that excitement is still here.”
He said he has no doubt that Beach and whoever steps in to officially fill the role will do a great job at channeling that energy into helping the businesses of Amesbury.
“For me, one of the biggest things was that we as an organization exist to help our business and nonprofits. And what was clear was that when the pandemic hit and restrictions were put in place, our businesses and nonprofits needed support. They just needed support in ways that we as a chamber probably hadn't anticipated,” DeCologero said.
“It allowed us to get really creative. It allowed our businesses to get really creative. And I think that you see it in a lot of communities, it's that crisis that I think everything else that we've done the past few years has been kind of forged by.”
DeCologero said one of his favorite things that he worked on during his time was a collaboration with Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. He said they worked together to secure tourism grants that allowed the chamber to work with a local videographer from Aeropex Media to create high quality commercials as part of the Discover Amesbury campaign which profiled restaurants around Amesbury.
“We have a really rich and diverse selection of restaurants, and getting high quality promotional videos produced is more expensive than a Facebook post,” DeCologero said. “To be able to get this grant funding where we were able to compensate one of our local entrepreneurs to create content to help promote other businesses, and not just any businesses, but businesses that really were struggling during this pandemic, businesses that are really the engine for why people come here.”
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, who once served as the chamber's executive director, did not respond to a request for comment in time for this report.
