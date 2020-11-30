AMESBURY — Between a drive-in dinner and movie, an outdoor market and a window painting contest, there is plenty to do in the city this week to kick off the holiday season.
On Local Pulse last week, internet radio show host Joe DiBiase spoke with Phil DeCologero, director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce; Amy Vander Els, a jewelry maker and artisan; and Ben Becker, owner of BLB Custom Building and a member of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce board of directors; about some of these events and other ways to support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chamber previously hosted a drive-in dinner and movie in October with a showing of the film, "Hocus Pocus."
Along with the movie, people had the opportunity to register for dinner from a local restaurant. Volunteers, including Becker, picked up the food and brought it to where the move was being shown in the parking lot of Coastal Connections Inc. at 35 Water St.
DeCologero said he encouraged restaurant Chamber members to come up with four or five different "car-appropriate meals" that people could order for the event.
"We were able to distribute them so families were able to have a night out and not have to interact with other human beings in a way that made them feel uncomfortable," he said. "They were still able to support our restaurant community, as well have a night out with their family."
Nineteen vehicles were registered for the October event, resulting in more than $700 in sales for the participating restaurants. This event was "soft," though, DeCologero said, adding that the parking lot can accommodate up to 60 cars.
On Wednesday, the Amesbury Chamber will show "Elf" in the same parking lot. The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and a dinner menu will be emailed Monday to those who have already registered.
There is a $10 registration fee per vehicle, but that just guarantees a spot in the lot. Proceeds from registration fees will go toward Operation Warming Heart's Christmas meal delivery.
"It's a way for families or any individuals, anybody going on a date — they can make it a nice night and support our local restaurants at a time when they really need it," DeCologero said.
The Chamber is also hosting a holiday window painting contest for students in grades 1-12. Those interested should register online and will be assigned a 2-foot-by-3-foot space on the outside of a window at an Amesbury business. Painters will be supplied with nine paint colors and three brushes, and may complete their work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The winners in four categories — grades 1-3, grades 4-6, grades 7-9 and grades 10-12 — will receive a $20 gift card to the Amesbury business of their choice.
For more information or to register for either event, visit www.amesburychamber.com.
Also Saturday, there will be an outdoor winter market under the parking garage on Water Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 10 vendors, all spaced out in respect to social distancing, selling holiday gift items such as jewelry, art and glassware.
Vander Els said she hopes people can have "an in-person shopping experience that feels festive and safe."
The city also has a new virtual marketplace for people to get all their shopping done in one place at www.amesburymarketplace.com.
To listen to this episode of Local Pulse or download podcasts at any time, go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.