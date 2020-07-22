MERRIMAC — State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen will speak with local business leaders when the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce hosts a special remote forum Thursday.
Heather Hull-Colby, vice president of business development for Weber First Federal Credit Union, worked with the Chamber to organize the free forum from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., according to a press release.
Anyone interested can go to the events page at www.amesburychamber.com to find a link.
"We have over 200 businesses in town and I know a lot of them appreciate these opportunities," Hull-Colby said in the press release. "I am grateful for the participation of our local and state officials and to the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce for putting together this event."
Selectmen and Town Hall staff members are expected to join the remote forum.
"This is a very difficult time for our small businesses and it's vitally important that we work with them on getting our economy back on track," Mirra said in the press release. "I very much look forward to hearing from business owners to see how we can help."
