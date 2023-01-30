AMESBURY — A local chocolatier hopes its new product will stand out to the stars as part of the Grammy Gift Lounge for the 65th Grammy Awards.
The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday and as part of the event, presenters and performers will have access to the Grammy Gift Lounge, which will feature an assortment of offerings from around the country.
M cacao, an Amesbury-based chocolatier at 6 Chestnut St., was the only Massachusetts brand selected for the lounge.
In the lounge, m cacao will feature expressio, a chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside, which m cacao states to be the first of its kind.
Michelle Miakos is the founder and CEO of 8 Waves Creative, which serves as the marketing agency for m cacao.
She spoke to The Daily News about how happy she was to see m cacao have its video-embedded chocolate box selected as one of nine gifts that will be given to presenters and performers.
“I think what’s so unique about our product is that not only are they getting a beautiful box of chocolates, but each performer and presenter will get their own box of chocolates, and then we’ll also have computers setting up and they can create their own valentine video to someone, and we’ll upload it into another box and give it to them right away,” Miakos said.
Miakos said it was a joint effort between herself and Lisa Lazarczyk of the Boston-based PR firm LAZ PR to get m cacao to the Grammys.
“Lisa and I have worked together for many, many years on several different clients, and she is a rockstar. She just knows how to position a client. And so we worked together very well and she was able to get us into the Grammys” Miakos said.
Amesbury Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero said he is excited to see Amesbury represented on such a large platform.
“I think it’s a reflection of the quality that they bring to the art that is chocolate making,” DeCologero said. “They make the Amesbury business community proud and represent what really is a very solid spirit among entrepreneurs in this community. I’m excited for them and I’m excited that people from around the country will get a taste of something that we get to experience every single day.”
