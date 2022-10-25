AMESBURY — Market Street Baptist Church is hosting a holiday fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 37 Market St., as part of Amesbury’s Village of Church Fairs.
“Attic Treasures” in the gym at the back of the building will have tables filled with used and new items such as household, kitchen, decorative, collectibles and toys. Prices are not posted - pay what one can afford. Proceeds go directly to the church for renovations.
In the hall at the front of the church will be the Soup Buffett Luncheon where a variety of homemade soup, chowder, stew and chili will be available along with hot dogs and beverages.
There will be a gift table that offers special holiday items created by designer Tim Coffey; a cookie carnival table where varieties of homemade cookies are sold; a candy and baked goods table and several craft tables of unique items.
Organizers call the fair an "opportunity to work as a team within the church as well the community. Spread the word and bring friends. Come shop, eat and enjoy."
