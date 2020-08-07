Amesbury city clerk leaving for Beverly job

AMESBURY — The city is on the lookout for a new city clerk with the departure of the current clerk for a new position in Beverly.
City Clerk Christine Dixon, who lives in Beverly, said she will be headed to her hometown to serve as assistant city clerk. Her last day in Amesbury is today.
“It has been a pleasure to work in Amesbury,” Dixon said. “I will definitely miss it.”
Dixon has been the Amesbury city clerk since January 2018 and has overseen a midterm election, a primary election, a special election, a municipal election and a presidential primary during her tenure. She began her career as acting city clerk in June 2017.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in an email that she is “grateful for everything Christine has done as our city clerk, and wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”
“We’re fortunate to have a strong staff in the city clerk’s office, and I’m confident that the office will continue to run smoothly as we make this transition and the City Council works to find a replacement,” Gove said.
Dixon’s predecessor, Bonnijo Kitchin, has agreed to return to City Hall on a part-time basis as interim city clerk, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
Kitchin is expected to be appointed by the council at its meeting Tuesday.
Clerks are hired by the City Council. Pam Gilday and Nicholas Wheeler will represent the council in the search for Dixon’s permanent replacement.
The city clerk serves as Amesbury’s chief election officer as well as the local registrar of vital records and statistics, the parking clerk and the public information and legislative administrator.
Candidates for the position can submit a letter of interest and resume to Human Resources Officer Alyssa Premo at 62 Friend St., Amesbury, MA, 01913 or via email at premoaa@amesburyma.gov.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 21. The annual salary range for the position is $60,246 to $78,321, based on qualifications and experience.
