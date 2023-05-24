AMESBURY — During Tuesday's roughly four-hour City Council meeting, councilors officially appointed the new director of the Department of Public Works and got into a heated exchange regarding voting machine security.
The meeting began with the official appointment of DPW Director Joseph Buckley, who took the opportunity to address the council and community.
“I’m a longtime public works official and I like to try and maintain and improve people's quality of life and I look forward to bringing that to Amesbury. It's a pretty town and it's great to see a dedicated group of people,” Buckley said.
Councilor Scott Mandeville praised Buckley for a great start.
“I’d just like to commend you on your trial by fire coming to join us in the middle of budget season, jumping in feet first and doing it with grace and humility,” Mandeville said.
Buckley received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering at UMass Lowell before immediately starting work for the city of Worcester, initially in public health and code enforcement.
He then moved into an engineering position, for approximately 10 to 15 years, before advancing into a management position. Buckley then transitioned to working for the town of Rutland, where he served for nearly five years.
“Worcester was 200,000 people and Rutland was almost 10,000, so this is just kind of a happy medium,” Buckley said.
During the public comment section of the meeting, Kebbi Nowland, party chairperson of Amesbury Republicans, highlighted her concerns over Dominion voting machines.
The city uses AccuVote machines, which feature Dominion software and are maintained by LHS Associates, based out of Salem, New Hampshire, according to City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom.
Dominion has been in national headlines since the 2020 presidential election, with outlets such as Fox News placing the voting machine company firmly in the center of election fraud narratives. In April, Fox News settled with Dominion for $767.5 million after Dominion sued the news organization for distributing misinformation about them.
Nowland's claims included the existence of a back door that allows people to switch the numbers from afar, blaming voting machines for the rise of communism in other countries, and that the country should not use voting machines with parts made in China.
“Just to put my vote in a little black box and then at the end of the night, poof comes the number, that's just concerning to me. I would love to see a holiday in town once a year where the town comes together, Democrats and Republicans next to each other, count next to each other, and we go home happy trusting the election,” Nowland said.
Multiple councilors were quick to speak against her claims.
“We have in this town, in this state, in this country, extraordinarily fair and accurate elections. To allege otherwise is to allege lies,” Councilor Roger Deschenes said.
Councilor Jonathan Hickok echoed similar thoughts.
“I appreciate any residents, any citizens, any person's concern about our process for elections, and that said, to make unfounded allegations about doors and parts made in another country leading to equipment made by Dominion. I find that to be irresponsible,” Hickok said.
Councilor Steve Stanganelli spoke more specifically to the quality of the tabulators.
“If you open the box, there's pieces of paper in it that people have completed with their markings from a pen, that can't be changed. It can't be changed,” Stanganelli said.
The council was unable to complete their agenda for the night, closing the meeting around 11 p.m. with three public hearings and one first reading being carried over to the June 13 meeting.
A parking and traffic enforcement ordinance was a particularly hot button issue which held up proceedings. The point of contention came in regards to a potential automated surveillance service the ordinance may open the door for. The matter was also continued to the council’s meeting on June 13.
