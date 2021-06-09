AMESBURY — The owner of an average single family home should be looking at paying an additional $288 in their annual property taxes after the City Council unanimously approved a $69.1 million operating budget Tuesday night.
Mayor Kassandra Gove proposed a $69.1 million operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year in May, up $2.8 million from the city’s current allocation of $66.3 million.
The city’s fiscal 2021 tax rate is $18.25 for $1,000 of valuation but is expected to fall to $18.03 for fiscal 2022. The current $66.3 million operating budget added $757 to the $7,676 annual tax bill of the average taxpayer with property assessed at $420,634.
According to the mayor’s budget book, the 4.3% increase in spending would cost the owner of a single-family home valued at $441,666 an additional $288 in annual property tax.
The City Council only has the power to either approve or cut all of the mayor’s budget lines except for the school department which was up 2.9% from last year’s allocation at $34.4 million.
But the council unanimously agreed with the mayor’s budgeting Tuesday night and approved a $76.5 million operating budget ($69.1 million plus $7.4 million in enterprise funds.)
“It is unanimous and we have a budget,” City Council President Matt Einson said.
