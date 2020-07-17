AMESBURY — The City Council reaffirmed its support for racial equality and human rights when it unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night.
Councilors Pam Gilday, Matt Einson and Nicholas Wheeler sponsored “A Resolution to Affirm Support for Racial Equality” along with Mayor Kassandra Gove that states it is the policy of the city to uphold the human rights of “all persons regardless of race, color, religious creed, natural origin, immigration status, sex, age, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, marital, family or military status, and source of income or disability.”
Numerous Black Lives Matter protests have taken place across the globe since George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police in late May. The council’s resolution is meant to recognize the “overwhelming support for Black lives locally and throughout the state, country and the world and for addressing and ultimately ending pervasive and systematic racism in America in all of its forms.”
Gilday told the council at its meeting Tuesday that she heard from a District 1 resident who asked that it sponsor such a resolution.
“We, as a body, needed to make some kind of statement,” Gilday said.
She said the resolution is meant to address “systemic racism in every one of its forms.”
“This is a document that attempts to speak to the moment,” Gilday said.
The resolution states that the Amesbury Police Department remains committed to upholding the highest standards in policing; has been a leader in maintaining strong social service agency partnerships along with local agencies, including The Pettengill House; and was recently reaccredited by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
Councilor Steve Stanganelli suggested the Police Department present its best practices to the City Council.
“I certainly believe that we can always do better and I encourage us to have that on our agenda,” Stanganelli said.
The resolution says the city strives to be a welcoming community where all people can feel welcome, safe and secure. The mayor and the City Council affirmed their support for racial equality and human rights in Amesbury and intend to ensure all city departments provide services in a fair and equitable manner.
Councilor Adrienne Lennon said she would also like to see a particular focus on equality in the city’s schools.
“I think it is very important that we are considering racial equality in terms of how we are executing funds inside of our public school system. And how to prioritize Black and brown students and their needs in the public school budget,” she said. “How we talk about their needs as a priority to try and improve access and equity in education.”
Councilor Matt Einson told Lennon she was “absolutely correct.”
“This is part of an ongoing process,” he said.
The city will also continue to develop and strengthen programs, hiring practices, training and community outreach to ensure that Amesbury reaches its goal of welcoming all people, according to the resolution.
Gove voiced her support for the resolution Tuesday night.
“There are so many people talking about what to do and how to move forward and what change looks like in our community,” she said. “I think that this sets the stage.”
To read the resolution: www.amesburyma.gov/city-council/pages/2020-113-a-resolution-to-affirm-support-for-racial-equality.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
