AMESBURY — The City Council agreed Tuesday night to withdraw an order to amend local zoning laws to establish a marijuana overlay district.
The amendment, submitted by Councilor Roger Deschenes in May, sought to reduce minimum dimensional and density requirements for outdoor cannabis cultivation while increasing the percentage for maximum building area.
Deschenes made a motion to withdraw the amendment without prejudice. The motion was approved 7-0.
Amesbury has two marijuana stores, Alternative Therapies Group Inc. and CNA Stores, on Route 110.
