AMESBURY — Kiba and Maverick, two German shepherds responsible for multiple incidents on Spindletree Lane, were deemed “dangerous” Tuesday after city councilors listened to nearly three hours of testimonials. Both dogs avoided being put down, but they and their owners are now subject to strict regulations.
Between testimonials and deliberation, the dangerous dog hearing carried on for nearly 3½ hours. Daniel Santiago and Susanne Sullivan Santiago of 6 Spindletree Lane came seeking a dangerous dog designation for the two dogs after they claimed that attempts to solve things on their own were fruitless. The defendants, Peter and Levi Vient, live next door at 4 Spindletree Lane.
Peter Vient is the owner of the home while Levi Vient, his son, owns the two dogs.
Three incidents this year were raised at the hearing. The first occurred in April when the dogs knocked over Sullivan Santiago, who was pregnant, while she was in her garage.
The second incident occurred in June, as reported by Amesbury resident Jason Pastorello, when Pastorello, his pregnant wife, her younger sister and their 9-month old dog were attacked by the two dogs.
Pastorello could not attend the hearing, but submitted his testimonial along with photos from the incident. No humans were bitten, however, Pastorello’s dog needed immediate medical care for multiple puncture wounds and his wife and her sister received leash burns and cuts.
A third incident occurred Sept. 15 when Daniel Santiago was bitten on the leg as he leaped over his car to get away from the dogs. They then followed him to his garage.
The testimonials of Levi and Peter Vient turned into a cross-examination as some councilors accused the father and son of deflecting blame and failing to take responsibility.
The final testimony came from Amesbury and Salisbury Animal Control Officer Steve Maher, who explained the recommendations for action should the dogs be declared dangerous, and explained the penalties of violating the ruling. Those include Animal Control seizing the dogs and relocating them to a shelter at the owner’s expense, if necessary.
The council voted 8-0 in favor of deeming the dog dangerous, with Councilor Peter Frey abstaining because he an abutter.
The council ordered that an enclosed structure, similar to a kennel, be built on the property after concerns were raised that a simple fence would not be enough.
The dogs also must be leashed and muzzled when off their property, and the leash must be no longer than 3 feet. The dogs must attend obedience training and the Vients must show proof of completion no more than three months after the hearing. The Vients stated during their testimonials that they have already paid for training that will begin in December.
Additional restrictions ordered included that the dogs must be walked separately with an adult present for each dog as well as a “beware of dog” sign to be installed on the property so long as one of the two dogs still reside there.
The council ordered that the Vients show evidence of liability insurance of at least $100,000 and an umbrella liability insurance policy for $1 million, with the city named as an additional insured. They also ordered that proof of licensing be provided for both dogs, and that the male dog be neutered. The other dog is a female.
Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols, who has been the department’s K-9 officer for years and owned numerous German shepherds, said the dog is a herding breed and is known to be protective of people and property. But, under the right circumstances, German shepherds can be fantastic, loving dogs.
“Bottom line, a properly bred, well-trained German shepherd is an absolutely fabulous dog,” he said.
In addition to being highly intelligent and loyal, German shepherds are easily trained and very sociable with other animals and people. But Nichols also said German shepherds have lots of energy and need plenty of exercise.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
